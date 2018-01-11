MUSC to open flu clinics to alleviate ER influx

Officials with the Medical University of South Carolina say they plan to open flu clinics as they are seeing a significant number of patients arrive in their emergency rooms.

"Like many areas across the county, the Lowcountry is experiencing higher than usual influenza cases this season, which has caused a significant number of patients in our Emergency Departments," MUSC officials said in a statement."To alleviate the high patient influx, MUSC Health has implemented influenza clinics and telehealth services for our patients."

If you or a family member is experiencing symptoms of influenza (fever/chills, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, body aches and vomiting and diarrhea) and require non-emergency care, officials are asking you to use these services for care:

An influenza clinic staffed by MUSC physicians will be set up at MUSC Ashley River Tower on Friday, 1/12/18 from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. Ashley River Tower is located at 25 Courtenay Drive. Please go to the information desk on the first floor where you will be directed to this clinic.

E-visits: We strongly encourage current patients to utilize the e-visit option as an alternative to coming to the ER for a physical visit. E-visits are available 24/7 for patients 18 years or older who have been seen by an MUSC provider in the last 36 months and have a MyChart account. Go to www.mychart.musc.edu to sign up. Providers respond to e-visits 24/7, within 4 hours of the request. Learn more at:http://www.muschealth.org/e-visit

Many MUSC Primary Care clinics will be open on Monday, January 15, during the hours listed below. Please call 843-792-7000 by Friday to schedule an appointment.

CFC Springview Primary care 7:45 a.m. -11:45 a.m.

CFC Martello Primary care 7 a.m. -11:45p

CFC Carnes Primary Care 7:15 a.m. -12:00 p.m.

UIM Primary care 8:00 a.m. -5:00 p.m.

CFC Ben Sawyer Primary care 8:00 a.m. -12:00 p.m.

RAC Primary care 12:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

CFC Coosaw Primary care 8:30 a.m. -11:30 a.m.

"With these added resources, our goal is to help ensure that our patients have access to the care and services they need and reduce the spread of influenza," MUSC officials said.

