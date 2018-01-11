Palmetto Rose sales deemed illegal for kids not licensed

With Charleston’s booming tourism season around the corner things could be a little different.More >>
Officials with the Medical University of South Carolina say they plan to open flu clinics as they are seeing a significant number of patients arrive in their emergency rooms.More >>
Emergency crews have extinguished a fire at an apartment complex in Hanahan Thursday night.More >>
A changing of the guard occurred Thursday night in the North Charleston city council chambers.More >>
Last week's winter storm didn't just impact the water system and the roadways. Area hospitals are seeing a shortage of blood and the American Red Cross is asking for help.More >>
