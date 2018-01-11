Brantley Scores 22 In 82-66 Victory Over Northeastern

College of Charleston’s Jarrell Brantley scored a game-high 22 points in an 82-66 victory over Northeastern in Colonial Athletic Association play on Thursday night at TD Arena.

The Cougars (12-5, 3-2 CAA) rebounded from back-to-back losses last week on the road. They turned in their second-best shooting performance of the season going 30-of-50 (60 percent) from the field and 7-of-15 from long range against the Huskies (10-7, 3-2 CAA), who came into the contest on a two-game win streak.

Brantley was one of four players in double figures for Charleston. Joe Chealey had 16 points including 9-of-10 from the free throw line, Jaylen McManus 12 off the bench on a perfect shooting night from the field and long range and Grant Riller 12.

It marked the team’s second-largest margin of victory (+16) of the season behind a 32-point blowout of NCAA Division II North Greenville on Dec. 10.

Northeastern led in the opening minutes of the first half, but Brantley would hit a three-pointer at the 8:19 minute mark and Charleston never looked back and led by double digits for the rest of the way.

The Huskies, who trailed 44-34 at halftime, were led in scoring by Vasa Pusica, who had 15 points in the loss.

The Cougars will next travel to former Southern Conference rival Elon (11-7, 3-2 CAA) for a road tilt on Saturday, Jan. 13 at 7 p.m. (ET) in Elon, N.C. The game will be the digital game of the week for the CAA on CollegeSportsLive.

POSTGAME NOTES

• For the fifth-consecutive game in conference play, College of Charleston went with the starting five of Joe Chealey, Grant Riller, Cameron Johnson, Jarrell Brantley and Nick Harris.

• With the win, College of Charleston picked up back-to-back victories in the all-time series with Northeastern for the first time since both teams first met during the 2013-14 season. The Huskies, however, still lead 5-4.

• Jarrell Brantley turned in his fourth 20-point game in the last five games for the Cougars with a game-high 22 points versus Northeastern. He also a grabbed a team-and game-high tying six rebounds.

• Jaylen McManus came off the bench and recorded a conference season-high 12 points on 5-of-5 shooting from the field and 2-for-2 shooting from long range against Northeastern. It was one-point shy of tying his career high.

• Grant Riller scored in double figures for the third-straight game with 12 points on 6-of-11 shooting from the field versus Northeastern.

• Joe Chealey extended his double-digit scoring streak to six-straight contests with 16 points including a 9-for-10 performance from the free throw line against Northeastern. He has scored in double figures in 16-of-17 games this season. Chealey surpassed former CofC great Marion Busby (1992-95) for eighth all-time on the school’s career scoring list with 1,518 career points to date.

• Nick Harris made a career-high tying four blocked shots versus Northeastern in only 18 minutes of action.

• The Cougars shot 60.0 percent from the field (30-of-50) against the Huskies – their second-best shooting performance this season behind 66.7 percent versus Delaware on Jan. 2. They also shot 46.7 percent from beyond the arc (7-of-15) including a pair of threes from Brantley and McManus each.

• CofC scored 82 points against Northeastern – its third-highest scoring output of the season.

• The Cougars’ 16-point margin of victory over the Huskies was their second-largest margin of victory of the season behind a 32-point win over NCAA Division II North Greenville on Dec. 10.

POSTGAME QUOTES

College of Charleston Head Coach Earl Grant

On the game …

“It was a really good effort by our players. We had two really good practices. It was the first time in the last couple of days where we had two-consecutive practices in two weeks. We played more games than we had practices. It was good to come out and have some good possessions on defense. Early in the game, they (Northeastern) did some great things with their ball-screen motion that stretched our defense out and we made a few adjustments. Our guys’ activity level and energy was good. That’s a big part of who we are. We have to build on this win, continue to stay true to the process and get better everyday. Hopefully, as we go through the season, we will continue to improve.”

On the team getting back to its defensive principles …

“It was a much better defensive effort tonight. The start of the game was the difference. We got off to a pretty good start. It was 10-10 in the first four minutes. They (Northeastern) were making some baskets, but had to work for their baskets. We were making our baskets. Our guys were very focused and mentally ready to play. That’s a big part of the game. Our defense was good and we have to continue to focus on our defense. Offensively, we will play well the more times we can get stops.”

College of Charleston Junior Forward Jarrell Brantley

On rebounding from the two losses on the road last week …

“Because of those games (on the road), we had to come back and get some good practices in. Focus on what we do. We have been scoring a lot lately, but we don’t want that to take away from our defense and energy plays. This game was big to see that improvement.”

College of Charleston Sophomore Forward Jaylen McManus

On his shooting performance in the game …

“I just let the game come to me. If I miss, I still try to keep my confidence high. It was a joy to hit that first shot tonight. I’ve been practicing and shooting in the gym late to get my shot back. Today, I got it back. In shootaround I felt good. I was just trying to find my rhythm and glad I was able to contribute tonight.”