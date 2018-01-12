South Carolina Education Lottery: A breakdown of where the money goes

A motorcyclist has been hospitalized after falling approximately 75 feet off I-26 early Friday morning.More >>
A motorcyclist has been hospitalized after falling approximately 75 feet off I-26 early Friday morning.More >>
The beach is just a short drive away for most Lowcountry residents, but Jimmy Buffet is about to take Charleston even farther south.More >>
The beach is just a short drive away for most Lowcountry residents, but Jimmy Buffet is about to take Charleston even farther south.More >>
Since it began 16 years ago, the South Carolina Education Lottery has generated more than 5 billion dollars towards education.More >>
Since it began 16 years ago, the South Carolina Education Lottery has generated more than 5 billion dollars towards education.More >>
Charleston officials have announced road closures planned for Saturday's Charleston Marathon.More >>
Charleston officials have announced road closures planned for Saturday's Charleston Marathon.More >>
With Charleston’s booming tourism season around the corner things could be a little different.More >>
With Charleston’s booming tourism season around the corner things could be a little different.More >>