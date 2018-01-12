Tickets on sale Friday for Jimmy Buffet show at N. Charleston Coliseum

Jimmy Buffet will soon take the stage in North Charleston (Source: North Charleston Coliseum)

The beach is just a short drive away for most Lowcountry residents, but Jimmy Buffet is about to take Charleston even farther south.

Grab your Hawaiian shirt, throw on your flip-flops and practice your mouse-clicking skills. Tickets to see Buffet and his Coral Reefer Band at the North Charleston Coliseum go on sale Friday morning at 10 a.m.

The show itself is April 6, 2018 at 8 p.m., but tickets are sure to sell quickly. Buffet is coming to Charleston as part of his 2018 "I don't know" tour. His latest album, "Buried Treasure Volume 1" was released on Nov. 17, 2017.

