Motorcyclist ejected over I-26 overpass retaining wall, falls 75 feet

A motorcyclist has been hospitalized after falling approximately 75 feet off I-26 early Friday morning.

Charleston Police responded to an accident on I-26 westbound near the Cypress Street overpass at 2:45 a.m., according to police spokesman Charles Francis.

When they arrived on the scene, they found a damaged motorcycle was found against a retaining wall.

After searching, they found the driver approximately 75 feet below the overpass in a fenced-off area of the Parks Department building at 823 Meeting St, Francis said.

Police cut the rear gate lock to get to the driver, who was conscious, Francis said.

He was taken to the hospital with reportedly non-life threatening injuries.

