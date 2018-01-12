Downtown traffic signal working after crews restore power

The signal at the corner of East Bay and Hasell Streets is not working, according to city of Charleston officials. (Source: Pixabay)

A traffic signal in downtown Charleston is working again after a short power failure.

SCE&G crews were able to resolve a power failure that disabled the traffic signal at the corner of East Bay and Hasell Streets, according to SCANA spokesman Paul Fischer.

Power was restored at approximately 10:35 a.m., Fischer said.

That's about 15 minutes after the outage was reported by city of Charleston officials.

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.