Quantcast

Downtown traffic signal working after crews restore power - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Downtown traffic signal working after crews restore power

By Patrick Phillips, Digital Content Manager
Connect
The signal at the corner of East Bay and Hasell Streets is not working, according to city of Charleston officials. (Source: Pixabay) The signal at the corner of East Bay and Hasell Streets is not working, according to city of Charleston officials. (Source: Pixabay)
CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

A traffic signal in downtown Charleston is working again after a short power failure.

SCE&G crews were able to resolve a power failure that disabled the traffic signal at the corner of East Bay and Hasell Streets, according to SCANA spokesman Paul Fischer.

Power was restored at approximately 10:35 a.m., Fischer said.

That's about 15 minutes after the outage was reported by city of Charleston officials.

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly