Summerville railroad crossing closed for maintenance

Summerville railroad crossing closed for maintenance

By Patrick Phillips, Digital Content Manager
Summerville railroad crossings are expected to be closed temporarily Friday for maintenance.
SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCSC) -

A railroad crossing in Summerville will be closed temporarily Friday for maintenance.

Norfolk Southern closed the Maple Street railroad crossings in downtown Summerville, according to Dorchester County's Twitter page.

At 10:47 a.m., when the post went up, the crossing was expected to be closed for between two to four hours.

Crossings on Industrustrial Drive and Industrial Road may also be closed later on Friday, the post stated.

