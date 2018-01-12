Quantcast

Charleston firefighters quickly extinguish house fire on James Island

By Patrick Phillips, Digital Content Manager
Crews on scene of a house fire on James Island Friday morning (Source: Harve Jacobs/Live 5 News) Crews on scene of a house fire on James Island Friday morning (Source: Harve Jacobs/Live 5 News)
JAMES ISLAND, SC (WCSC) -

Charleston firefighters quickly put out a house fire reported Friday morning.

The fire happened in the 1600 block of Relyea Avenue and began in the crawl space of the house.

The call about the fire came in shortly after 10 a.m. 

Damage to the house is considered minor and no injuries were reported. 

This is a developing story. Check back for additional updates.

