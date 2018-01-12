Charleston firefighters quickly extinguish house fire on James Island

Crews on scene of a house fire on James Island Friday morning (Source: Harve Jacobs/Live 5 News)

Charleston firefighters quickly put out a house fire reported Friday morning.

The fire happened in the 1600 block of Relyea Avenue and began in the crawl space of the house.

The call about the fire came in shortly after 10 a.m.

Damage to the house is considered minor and no injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for additional updates.

