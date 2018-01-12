2 arrested after drug investigation at Daniel Island apartment complex

Ashlee Thorp was arrested after she tried to obstruct the investigation according to deputies. (Source: Berkeley County Sheriff's Office)

Berkeley County deputies have arrested two people after executing a search warrant.

Joshua James Granite, 47, was charged with multiple drug violations including intent to distribute marijuana, THC edibles, THC oil and THC wax.

Deputies found 56 grams of THC wax, 500 grams of a plant material that tested field positive for THC as well as 61 cigarettes that contained THC during their search of his apartment at the Simmons Park apartment complex on Daniel Island.

Ashlee Thorp, 40, was the manager of the complex. Deputies also arrested her when they learned she had sent electronic communication to Granite to try and obstruct the investigation.

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.