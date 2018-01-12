Hundreds gather to watch MLK Parade in downtown Charleston

The annual parade commemorating the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., took place Monday morning in downtown Charleston

Because of the cold temperatures, many huddled together in coats and under blankets.

"Martin Luther King, Jr. Day has always been a special day for me personally but now even more important since I have a little girl," said Courtney Smith. "I want to show her to always stand up for what you believe in and follow through and to speak up.”

Smith said King's ideas and principles should be remembered more often.

“It’s important to look around and see that we’re all different – different sizes, different colors – but we’re all here for the same purpose," Smith added.

That purpose, on Monday, was to honor King's life and legacy.

“It’s a day to celebrate the life of a wonderful man," said local Charlestonian Frankie Lewis. "A man that did a lot for our country.”

While everyone laughed and cheered together, everyone agreed we still have more work to do.

Martin Luther King Junior said," I look to a day when people will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character."

“I believe that if people just join together and see each other as human beings – not different colors and races – then I think the world will be just a better place," Lewis added.

The 10-day MLK Celebration will end on January 16 with the 2018 MLK Breakfast.

The breakfast is hosted by YWCA Greater Charleston. Charleston Mayor John Tecklenberg, the honorary chairman, will start it off.

This year's keynote spoke is Joan Robinson-Berry, Vice President and General Manager of Boeing South Carolina.

More than 600 people are expected to attend. Online ticket sales are closed - but you can contact the YWCA for more information at 843-722-1644.

Dr. King visited Charleston in 1962 and 1967. The former visit came at Emanuel AME Church and the latter occurred at County Hall, just one week after violence erupted in Detroit, Mich.

