MLK Parade rolls through downtown Charleston

By Patrick Phillips, Digital Content Manager
Marchers from the 2017 MLK Day Parade in downtown Charleston. (Source: Live 5/File) Marchers from the 2017 MLK Day Parade in downtown Charleston. (Source: Live 5/File)
CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

The annual parade commemorating the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., took place Monday morning in downtown Charleston

The parade kicked off at 10 a.m. at the corner of Sumter and President Streets and proceeded through downtown to Anson Street where it disbanded.

Some downtown streets were closed for a period of time but soon reopened after the parade passed. 

Dr. King visited Charleston in 1962 and 1967. The former visit came at Emanuel AME Church and the latter occurred at County Hall, just one week after violence erupted in Detroit, Mich. 

