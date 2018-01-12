MLK Parade scheduled for Monday morning in downtown Charleston

Marchers from the 2017 MLK Day Parade in downtown Charleston. (Source: Live 5/File)

The annual parade commemorating the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., will begin Monday morning.

The parade kicks off at 10 a.m. at the corner of Sumter and President Streets and proceeds through downtown to Anson Street where it disbands.

Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis said there are no parking restrictions along the parade route and no vehicles should be towed during normal circumstances. However, he said, vehicles parked on the parade route will not be allowed to move until all parade units have passed.

The full parade route is as follows:

Parade begins at Sumter at President Streets

Proceeds east on Sumter Street to King Street

Turns south onto King Street

Proceeds to Calhoun Street

Turns east onto Calhoun Street

Proceeds to Anson Street

The parade is expected to conclude at 11:30 a.m.

