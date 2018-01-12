Delays at Charleston International Airport due to fog, officials say

Officials with the Charleston Internation Airport have confirmed that a plane broke down on the runways but it is not the cause of delays. Source: Facebook

Officials with the Charleston International Airport have confirmed that a plane broke down on the runways but it is not the cause of delays.

According to executive director and CEO of the Charleston County Aviation Authority Paul Campbell, a small general aviation aircraft attempted to land with no power. When the plane landed, the nose gear collapsed.

The plane was able to stop safely and no one was injured, according to Campbell.

While the plane was towed to one of the general aviation facilities, one of the two runways were closed, but were reopened as of 12:30 p.m.

Campbell says the airport has received reports that "fewer than a handful" of flights have been delayed, but it is due to the low fog ceiling.

