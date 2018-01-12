Goose Creek police searching for runaway teenager

Officials with the Goose Creek Police Department say they are searching for a 15-year-old at-risk runaway.

Authorities say Savannah Parris ran away from her home on Wednesday morning and has not made contact since.

Police describe her as 5' 1" tall, brown hair and brown eyes, braces on her teeth, and weighs 110 pounds

"Savannah is possibly wearing a white hoodie with the brand 'Hollister' written on the back" GCPD officials said. "Her possible whereabouts are unknown but she is likely in the Goose Creek area."

If you have any information as to her whereabouts please contact the Goose Creek Police Department at (843) 863-5200, Crime Stoppers (843) 554-1111, or Investigator Hart at (843) 863-5200 ext. 2355.

