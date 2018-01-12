Emergency road repairs set for Michaux Parkway Sunday night

Michaux Parkway will be closed for emergency road repairs starting Sunday night. (Source: AP)

Michaux Parkway will be shut down Sunday night for emergency road repairs, Charleston County officials say.

The parkway suffered "significant damage" from severe winter weather last week and the damage is creating hazardous conditions for drivers, Charleston County spokesman Shawn Smetana said.

Michaux Parkway will be closed to all traffic during repairs, which are set to begin at 7 p.m. Sunday. Drivers will be director to use Montague Avenue and Dorchester Road.

Repairs will include full-depth asphalt repairs to the damaged areas.

Smetana said the roadway will be resurfaced at a later date during warmer weather, Smetana said.

The roadway is scheduled to be reopened by 6 a.m. Monday.

