Michaux Parkway reopens after emergency road repairs Sunday night

Michaux Parkway shut down Sunday night for emergency road repairs and reopened early Monday, Charleston County officials say.

The parkway suffered "significant damage" from severe winter weather last week and the damage is creating hazardous conditions for drivers, Charleston County spokesman Shawn Smetana said.

Michaux Parkway closed to all traffic during repairs, which began at 7 p.m. Sunday. Drivers were directed to use Montague Avenue and Dorchester Road.

Repairs include full-depth asphalt repairs to the damaged areas.

Smetana said the roadway will be resurfaced at a later date during warmer weather, Smetana said.

