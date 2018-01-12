Nexton Interchange below budget and ahead of schedule

The Volvo Interchange Project is expected to cause some delays in January. Source: Live 5

It's been almost two years since construction started on I-26 at Exit 197 for the Nexton Interchange Project and in just a few short months it is set to be finished.

This interchange will connect Nexton Parkway in Berkeley County to Summerville.

It is also expected to alleviate traffic from Summerville's congested Main Street.

Representatives at Infrastructure Consulting and Engineering, the company representing Berkeley County in this project, report the interchange is below budget and ahead of schedule.

It did encounter a few setbacks with last years hurricane and last weeks snow storm but it anticipated to be completed in April 2018.

The project started In February 2016.

