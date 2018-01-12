Crime Stoppers offers reward for information in December deadly hit-and-run

Jennifer McGeady had a necklace created following the death of her brother Mike (Source: Live 5)

The McGeady family urges those responsible to come forward (Source: Live 5)

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for a deadly North Charleston hit-and-run in December.

Mike McGeady, 34, of North Charleston, was killed Dec. 8 while riding his moped home on Dorchester Road.

Police spokesman Spencer Pryor said McGeady was struck from behind by an unknown vehicle around 10:05 p.m. The vehicle then fled the scene.

"We just want to know what happened to our brother," said Mike’s sister Jennifer McGeady.

It’s been more than a month now since Mike was killed.

Since then holidays have come and gone, but the loss of Mike hasn't as the family tries to keep him as close to their heart as possible.

"I just wonder if we'll ever be able to celebrate the holidays," said Mike’s mother Ellen McGeady.

"Right now we just take one day at a time,” Jennifer said. “We're doing our best to be patient. We understand investigations take a while."

OnFriday, North Charleston Master Patrolman Phillip Kirkland announced authorities are searching for a dark colored sedan that may have been involved in the hit-and-run.

Today authorities announced they are searching for a dark colored sedan with damage to the front right side as the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run.

While Kirkland said they have one video, there’s no surveillance from nearby businesses, however crime scene investigators did collect evidence from the scene.

"We're waiting to hear back from that, and we're also going to be taking some stuff to SLED," Kirkland said.

Kirkland hopes SLED will be able to identify a make and model of the sedan.

He added even if a car was repaired, authorities can still identify if it was connected to a crime.

"I'm not going to lose hope, and I am going to continue to look for this vehicle,” he said. “Especially if we get tips from the public."

Now with Crime Stoppers offering up to $1,000, the family is hoping for more answers.

Crime Stoppers offers up to $1,000 reward in deadly North Charleston hit-and-run from December.

"Any bit of information makes us feel just a little bit better,” Jennifer said.

“People have continued to share the video from the first story,” said Mike’s brother Christopher McGeady. “We were handing out flyers with a link to that story just trying to make sure we got it in front of as many eyes as possible.”

"Come forward,” Kirkland said. “Tell us your side of the story. Let us know what happened that night so we can start to put all of this stuff together."

"I don't know what else to say except to beg people to please, if they know anything, to please come forward," Ellen said.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111 or submit an anonymous tip online here.

