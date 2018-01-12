Charleston police release image of man wanted in downtown shooting

Charleston Police Department has released an image of the man wanted in connection with a downtown shooting that happened Thursday morning.

Darin Wright, 29, is wanted on charged of attempted murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

The shooting happened in the 100 block of N. Romney Street just after 7 a.m.

The victim has been transported to an area hospital and is expected to recover.

If you know the whereabouts of Wright, you are asked to contact the on-duty CPD Central Detective at (843) 743-7200.

