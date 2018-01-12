Charleston jury convicts man in 2015 murder, attempted murder case

A Charleston jury has convicted a man in connection with a 2015 murder and attempted murder case.

Montrelle Lamont Campbell, 36, was found guilty of one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder, according to Solicitor Scarlett Wilson.

The jury handed down its verdict Friday afternoon following a week-long trial.

Upon a conviction of murder, Wright faced a sentencing range of 30 years to life in prison. Conviction on each of the attempted murders carried a range of zero to 30 years each. Judge Deadra L. Jefferson, who presided over the trial, sentenced Campbell to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The incident happened on Sept. 19, 2015 just before 6:30 a.m.

The previous night, Campbell had been involved in an altercation with one of the female residents of a Norman Street home. He returned to the home just days later while the residents were hosting a small social gathering, Wilson said.

Campbell fired at least 14 bullets from an AR-15 into the rear window and door of the small residence. Several projectiles hit objects and broke into fragments, one of which injured the head of one victim, Wilson said. More traveled through the entire residence, exiting out of the front of the home and hitting other apartments across a courtyard.

Antwan Frost, 32, suffered a gunshot wound to the chest during the shooting which killed him, Wilson said. There was no indication that Campbell even knew the man he killed.

“I’m thankful that the attentive jury was able to process the abundance of evidence which indicated the defendant’s guilt in this case and especially thankful to the Detective Tuttle and others with the Charleston Police Department for their thorough investigation of a case involving hours of video, voluminous phone records, and complicated circumstances,” Assistant Solicitor Chad Simpson said.

