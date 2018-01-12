Lowcountry hospitals place restrictions on visitors due to flu case increase

MUSC along with Trident and Summerville Medical Centers have placed a restriction on visitors due to the increase and severity in flu-related illnesses in the Lowcountry.

MUSC Health is restricting visitors to its hospital facilities (University Hospital, Children’s Hospital, Ashley River Tower and the Institute of Psychiatry) to patients’ immediate family members only, including spouses, children, and direct caregivers, effective immediately. Patients scheduled for appointments or procedures in MUSC's Rutledge Tower will be able to access that facility over the weekend as needed.



As always, all visitors are required to show a photo ID upon arrival at the information and security desks in those locations. Each visitor will be asked a few questions to determine if he or she may have been exposed to the flu virus, and if exposed, will be required to wear a mask while visiting. If a visitor has been exposed but refuses to wear a mask, he or she will not be allowed to enter the facility.

Trident and Summerville Medical Centers are asking the public to consider the safety of their patients when visiting the hospitals.

“The restrictions we have put into place are necessary steps to create an environment that gives our patients the best opportunity to get better,” Trident emergency medicine physician Eric Wright said.

Physicians are asking that guests with flu-like symptoms not visit the hospital during the flu season. This is one of several steps being taken to help prevent people who are already sick from visiting patients at the hospital.

Additionally, children under the age of 12 will not be allowed in patient rooms. Those children will have to wait with adult supervision in public areas and waiting rooms.

Only two visitors per patient will be allowed in patient rooms.

