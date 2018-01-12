Emergency crews respond to multi-vehicle accident on Clements Ferry Road

Emergency crews responded to a multi-vehicle accident on Clements Ferry Road Friday night.

It's in the area of Clements Ferry and Jack Primus Road and involved three cars.

A portion of the road is closed as crews clear the scene.

EMS, fire, police responded to the scene.

Authorities say no one has been transported to the hospital at this time.

An emergency call for the incident came in at 8:43 p.m.

