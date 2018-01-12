Police seeking to identify person of interest in jewelry theft at Charleston Place Hotel

Quantcast

Investigators are seeking to identify a person of interest in connection to the theft of jewelry at a Charleston hotel. 

The theft happened at Charleston Place Hotel on 205 Meeting St. 

Authorities released pictures of the person of interest and described him as a black male, 6-feet, thin, 30-years-old, and dressed all in black.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Inv. Galster at 843-579-6433 or galsterk@charleston-sc.gov 

