Charleston PD looking to identify man in connection to downtown Groucho's theft

Authorities with the Charleston Police Department are looking to identify a man in connection to a theft at a downtown deli.

Investigators say someone stole cash at the Groucho's on 364 King Street.

Authorities released pictures of a person of interest and described him as a white male, 6-foot, balding, blue eyes, scarring on his face, and wearing a black pullover, blue jeans, and gray shoes.

If you have any information you are asked to contact Inv. Galster at 843-579-6433 or galsterk@charleston-sc.gov

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.