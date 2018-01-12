Goose Creek traffic stop leads to drugs, gun and ammo

A traffic stop in Berkeley County led to the arrest of two men and the discovery of drugs, a gun and ammo.

The Berkeley County Sheriff's office arrested 38-year-old Jason Green of Johns Island and 34-year-old Ralph Gilliard of Charleston and charged them with possession of cocaine, distribution of schedule II narcotics and trafficking in marijuana.

The suspects' arrest stems from an incident on Thursday when a K-9 deputy conducted a traffic stop on a Dodge Challenger with Virginia tags in the area of Snake Road and Redbank Road in unincorporated Goose Creek.

"Upon stopping the vehicle, the deputy observed a pungent odor of marijuana," BCSO officials said.

A probable cause search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of the following:

70 tablets that presumptively tested positive to be hydrocodone

10 vacuum sealed bags containing a green leafy substance that field tested presumptive to be marijuana

8.5 grams of an unknown white powdery substance

.4 grams of a substance that field tested presumptive to be cocaine

BCSO officials say as a result of the investigation, a search warrant was obtained for an address on Old State Road.

"That search revealed more suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia as well as a loaded Charter Arms .38 and 5 rounds of ammunition," authorities said.

The suspects were locked up at the Hill Finklea Detention Center.

