Heeter halts Stingrays with 41 saves

The South Carolina Stingrays (22-9-3-1) put 42 shots on net Saturday night, but Orlando Solar Bears (17-17-4-1) goaltender Cal Heeter stopped all but one of the chances to secure a 2-1 victory for the visitors at the North Charleston Coliseum.



Heeter’s counterpart, Jeff Jakatis, turned aside 18 shots for the Stingrays in a losing effort, while defenseman Paul Geiger scored the lone tally of the night for South Carolina on the power play.



The Stingrays held a 12-8 shot advantage in the first period, but neither team was able to get a puck past the opposing goaltender in the opening frame.



Orlando scored twice in the second, which was all the offense they needed in the game. Kale Kerbashian made it 1-0 on a goal at 2:22 of the middle period and Max Novak extended the edge to 2-0 with his 12th of the season at 6:28.



South Carolina then got on the board with a power play strike off the stick of Geiger at 13:02 of the second. Assists on the goal went to forwards Patrick Gaul and Hampus Gustafsson. The helper was the first point of Gustafsson’s ECHL career.



It was a 15-7 edge in shots for the Stingrays in the second, followed up by a 15-5 spread in the third, but Heeter stopped all opportunities that came his way. South Carolina had a 42-20 shots on goal advantage in the game.



During the third period, the Stingrays had an apparent tying goal waived off by referee Alex Normandin, who cited a crease violation.



Both teams finished with one goal on the power play in the contest, with Orlando going 1-for-6 and South Carolina ending at 1-for-8



The Stingrays are back on the North Charleston Coliseum ice Sunday afternoon when they battle the Jacksonville Icemen at 3:05 p.m.



-per South Carolina Stingrays

