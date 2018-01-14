Magnitude 7.1 quake hits off Peru, some damage reported

The U.S. Geological Survey is reporting an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.3 off Peru's coast.More >>
The U.S. Geological Survey is reporting an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.3 off Peru's coast.More >>
Marilyn Ramos was asleep in bed with her 3-year-old daughter, Kaelly Benitez, when the deadly mudslide came crashing through their Montecito rental home, carrying both to their deaths along with Kaelly's...More >>
Marilyn Ramos was asleep in bed with her 3-year-old daughter, Kaelly Benitez, when the deadly mudslide came crashing through their Montecito rental home, carrying both to their deaths along with Kaelly's 10-year-old cousin.More >>
Frustrations and dark discoveries mounted for a California town ravaged by a deadly and destructive mudslide.More >>
Frustrations and dark discoveries mounted for a California town ravaged by a deadly and destructive mudslide.More >>
Wildfires are raging in California, burning homes and prompting evacuations. At least 17 have died, and more than 3,000 structures have burned.More >>
Wildfires are raging in California, burning homes and prompting evacuations. At least 17 have died, and more than 3,000 structures have burned.More >>
The search for survivors continues after a powerful earthquake in Mexico on Tuesday.More >>
The search for survivors continues after a powerful earthquake in Mexico on Tuesday.More >>
Harvey is lashing a wide swath of southeast Texas with strong winds and torrential rain as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade.More >>
Harvey is lashing a wide swath of southeast Texas with strong winds and torrential rain as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade.More >>
Wildfires fueled by hot weather has burned thousands thousands of acres in the West and spurred a state of emergency in California.More >>
Wildfires fueled by hot weather has burned thousands thousands of acres in the West and spurred a state of emergency in California.More >>
There have been several reports of storm damage throughout Southwest Georgia.More >>
There have been several reports of storm damage throughout Southwest Georgia.More >>
Kentucky has become the first state to win approval from the Trump administration requiring many of its Medicaid recipients to work to receive coverage.More >>
Kentucky has become the first state to win approval from the Trump administration requiring many of its Medicaid recipients to work to receive coverage.More >>
Shows about women win big at 23rd annual Critics' Choice AwardsMore >>
Shows about women win big at 23rd annual Critics' Choice AwardsMore >>
The search for the missing has become an increasingly desperate exercise after mudslides swamped a California townMore >>
The search for the missing has become an increasingly desperate exercise after mudslides swamped a California townMore >>
The search for the missing has become an increasingly desperate exercise after mudslides swamped a California townMore >>
The search for the missing has become an increasingly desperate exercise after mudslides swamped a California townMore >>
Three Republican and three Democratic senators say they've reached an election-year accord to protect young immigrants from deportationMore >>
Three Republican and three Democratic senators say they've reached an election-year accord to protect young immigrants from deportationMore >>
Three Republican and three Democratic senators say they've reached an election-year accord to protect young immigrants from deportationMore >>
Three Republican and three Democratic senators say they've reached an election-year accord to protect young immigrants from deportationMore >>
It's a battle of the breast pumps at the CES gadget show in Las Vegas, where more attention is being given to tech innovations for parenting, pregnancy and women's healthMore >>
It's a battle of the breast pumps at the CES gadget show in Las Vegas, where more attention is being given to tech innovations for parenting, pregnancy and women's healthMore >>
Alabama enters fast lane in bid to become major auto making hub in the South, landing mammoth $1.6 billion joint venture plant of Toyota and MazdaMore >>
Alabama enters fast lane in bid to become major auto making hub in the South, landing mammoth $1.6 billion joint venture plant of Toyota and MazdaMore >>
Authorities now say 17 people have died in Southern California mudslides and another 13 are missingMore >>
Authorities now say 17 people have died in Southern California mudslides and another 13 are missingMore >>
A spirited Dutch duck-luring dog and a friendly French rabbit hound are now running with the American Kennel Club's packMore >>
A spirited Dutch duck-luring dog and a friendly French rabbit hound are now running with the American Kennel Club's packMore >>
The death toll from the mudslides that struck Southern California has climbed to 15, with 24 people still missingMore >>
The death toll from the mudslides that struck Southern California has climbed to 15, with 24 people still missingMore >>