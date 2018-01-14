Emergency shelters opening in response to frigid temperatures

There are multiple emergency cold shelters that will be opening their doors because of frigid temperatures.

Hibben United Methodist Church

Due to the cold weather forecast the Hibben UMC Emergency Cold Shelter (HECS) at 690 Coleman Blvd, Mt. Pleasant will be open Sunday and Monday nights.

The doors will open at approximately 7:30 p.m. and guests must leave by 7 a.m. the next morning. No guests will be accepted after 11:00 p.m. unless brought by the MPPD, other agencies, or due to special circumstances and advance arrangements have been made.

A Hibben bus will pick up guests in Downtown Charleston starting at 6:55 p.m. at Huger Street across from Taco Boy. It will proceed to the Main Library on Calhoun Street and then Marion Square at King Street before returning to Hibben UMC about 8:00 p.m.

Guests will be returned to the Downtown area the next morning. The guests will be offered a safe, warm place to sleep overnight plus an evening meal and breakfast. Showers are available with towels, soap, and shampoo furnished.

St. Peter's AME Church

A warming shelter, with limited space, will be opening in Walterboro at the St. Peter's AME Church. The church is located at 300 Fishburne Street. It will be open from 7:00 p.m. Sunday to 8:00 a.m. Monday. Doors will close at 9:00 p.m.

