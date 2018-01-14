South Carolina’s longest-sitting college president dead at 89

South Carolina’s longest-sitting college president and the United Negro College Fund’s (UNCF) longest member president, has died at the age of 89.

Doctor Luns C. Richardson, the former President of Morris College, died on Saturday in his hometown of Hartsville, South Carolina.

The announcement of his death came Sunday morning on the college's Facebook and Twitter pages.

The statement from Morris College read:

It is with heavy hearts that we confirm the passing of Dr. Luns C. Richardson, President Emeritus of Morris College. Dr. Richardson passed on 1/13/2018 in his hometown of Hartsville, SC at the age of 89. Funeral arrangements are to yet to be announced.

Richardson retired as the president of Morris College in June of 2017. He served in higher education for 43 years, according to his bio.

"Since being elected the college’s ninth president in 1974, Dr. Richardson has worked tirelessly to maintain financial stability, increase student enrollment, initiate new academic majors, organize divisions, secure accreditation of academic programs, expand the college’s technological infrastructure and establish an Army ROTC unit. Under his leadership, Morris College was the only historically black institution selected among eight pilot schools to participate in the development of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges’ new Principles of Accreditation," his bio went on to say.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

