Deputies investigating fatal wreck on Savannah Hwy.

Charleston County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal wreck that occurred in Ravenel on Sunday afternoon, they say.

The wreck happened just after 5 p.m. near the intersection of Savannah Highway and Miley Hill Road.

According to a preliminary investigation, the driver of a green sedan pulled out from Miley Hill Road on to Savannah Highway and was struck by a black Tahoe.

The driver and passenger of Tahoe sustained serious injuries and was transported to the Medical University of South Carolina. The driver of the sedan was pronounced dead at the scene.

Savannah Highway was shut down in both directions for several hours while deputies were on scene.

The Charleston County Coroner will release the name of the person killed.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

