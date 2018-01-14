Businesses criticized for turning people away after false missile alert

Hawaii's agency in charge of protecting people is now the target of death threats following Saturday's missile alert error.

A spokesperson for the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency confirmed the threats came through its public phone line and released a statement on Sunday:

"We understand that members of our community are angry about Saturday's false alarm, and we are looking at these messages as individuals blowing off steam. While we take any threat against our personnel seriously, we are doing our best not to escalate the situation."

At 8:07 a.m. Saturday, this alert went out to all Hawaii cell phones: "Missile threat inbound to Hawaii. Seek immediate shelter. This is not a drill."

Emergency officials said it happened when a HI-EMA worker, who has been with the agency for 10 years, pushed the wrong button during a routine shift-change.

He has since been reassigned.

Within moments of the mistake, scenes of terror and helplessness spread across Hawaii as people flocked to find shelter.

Some families even climbed into manholes.

In Manoa, the Durkin family huddled into an underground bunker that was built in their home after Japan's 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor.

"We just started throwing supplies into the bomb shelter and closed the top and got on our phones to look for updates," said Paraluman Stice-Durkin.

"We ran and I was totally freaking out," added her 13-year-old son Mati Durkin.

But not everyone had luck.

Dean Sensui said he tried running into the Pearl City Walmart, only to be turned away.

"It's pretty appalling, that kind of behavior," he said. "Here's a community that supports the store and then turns their back on them when they need them the most. What kind of conscience is that? Who does something like that?"

At 24 Hour Fitness off Kapiolani Boulevard, one woman who was completing an exercise during the time of the alert, said workers pushed everyone out.

"I didn't know what was going on," said Niki Chan. "They sent me home, they kicked us out, and I just left."

For 38 minutes, families were panic-stricken until the state finally sent out a second emergency alert to cell phones confirming there was no danger to the state.

"There was no automated way to send a false alarm notification," said Gov. David Ige. "We have to initiate a manual process, which is why it took a while to notify everyone."

In a letter Sunday, Gov. Ige apologized again and reassured the people of Hawaii that "steps have already been taken by the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency to ensure that a situation of this type never happens again."

He also demanded peace and a de-escalation of tensions with North Korea.

Calls to Walmart and 24 Hour Fitness were not immediately returned Sunday.

