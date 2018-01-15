Emergency crews clear scene of reported structure fire in Hollywood

Emergency crews are responding to a reported structure fire in Hollywood, according to Charleston County dispatchers.

Dispatchers say St. Paul fire and Charleston County EMS are responding to the 4700 block of Ernestine Road, the call went out at 1:36 a.m.

No word on any injuries. Crews had cleared the scene as of 4:30 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back later for details.

Copyright WCSC 2018. All Rights Reserved.