Emergency crews clear scene of reported structure fire in Hollywood

The annual parade commemorating the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., will begin Monday morning.More >>
The annual parade commemorating the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., will begin Monday morning.More >>
There are multiple emergency cold shelters that will be opening their doors because of frigid temperatures we are expecting. ..More >>
There are multiple emergency cold shelters that will be opening their doors because of frigid temperatures we are expecting.More >>
Michaux Parkway will be shut down Sunday night for emergency road repairs, Charleston County officials say.More >>
Michaux Parkway will be shut down Sunday night for emergency road repairs, Charleston County officials say.More >>
Charleston County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal wreck that occurred in Ravenel on Sunday afternoon, they say.More >>
Charleston County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal wreck that occurred in Ravenel on Sunday afternoon, they say.More >>
Emergency crews are responding to a reported structure fire in Hollywood, according to Charleston County dispatchers.More >>
Emergency crews are responding to a reported structure fire in Hollywood, according to Charleston County dispatchers.More >>