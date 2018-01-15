Caught on camera: Armed robber climbs through drive-thru window

The robber got away with the cash register, climbing back out through the drive-thru window with it in hand. (Source: McDonald's/WSB/CNN)

DEKALB COUNTY, GA (WSB/CNN) – Police are searching for an armed robber who grabbed a McDonald’s cashier through the drive-thru window before he climbed inside and took the cash register.

Surveillance video shows a man dressed in black running past cars in line at the fast food restaurant in DeKalb County, GA, on Jan. 2 around 11:30 p.m.

The man, who has his face covered, then sticks a silver handgun into the open drive-thru window and points it at the female cashier while grabbing onto her coat.

When the woman escapes his grasp, the robber climbs inside.

"This subject decided this was a better way to do it. He was small enough to get through that window at the time," DeKalb Police Lt. Lonzy Robertson said.

Police say other employees heard the struggle and ran. Some of them were hurt trying to get to safety.

Video shows one witness in the drive-thru drive away when they realized what was happening.

“He could have attempted to rob the people in vehicles who were in the drive-thru,” Robertson said.

Meanwhile, the robber got away with the cash register, climbing back out through the drive-thru window with it in hand.

Police say they need help finding the robber, hoping his voice in the surveillance footage will lead to someone identifying the man.

"I hope they get him. They need to get him. There could have been kids in there that night or in the cars. Anybody could have gotten shot,” customer Ju Washington said.

