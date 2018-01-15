Man charged with DUI after striking SCHP vehicle on I-26 in N. Charleston

Michael Hazel, who was charged with DUI after allegedly running into a trooper's vehicle on I-26. (Source: Charleston County Jail)

The SCHP vehicle hit by the alleged drunk driver. (Source: Trooper Bob Beres/SCHP)

A man has been charged with his second driving under the influence offense after colliding with a South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper's vehicle.

Michael Hazel, 27, was traveling on I-26 westbound near Aviation Avenue shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday when his Ford F150 hit the back of a stationary marked SCHP Dodge Charger according to Charleston County Sheriff's Office spokesman Eric Watson.

An image of the SCHP vehicle shows heavy damage to the trunk area.

The trooper wasn't in the vehicle at the time and wasn't injured, Watson said. Hazel was hospitalized with minor injuries.

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.