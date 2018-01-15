BCSO: Summerville man arrested at traffic stop with cocaine in vehicle

Jermaine Smith was arrested Saturday after he was found to be in possession of cocaine. (Source: Berkeley County Sheriff''s Office)

A Summerville man is in custody after Berkeley County deputies found a white powdery substance in his car.

They conducted a traffic stop for an equipment violation on Jermaine Smith, 35, and his maroon Lexus last Saturday in the parking lot of the Wisteria Place Apartments.

Smith was on Royale Road headed toward Sangaree Parkway. He acknowledged that he didn't have a valid driver's license and deputies later found 7.8 grams of a substance that tested positive for cocaine inside the vehicle.

Smith was arrested and transported to the Hill Finklea Detention Center pending warrant service and a bond hearing.

