Lowcountry woman accused of kidnapping, raising baby appears in court

The Colleton County woman accused of kidnapping a baby and raising the child as her own appeared in court on Tuesday.

Gloria Williams was originally scheduled to appear in November 2017, but the judge passed on her hearing. Tuesday the media challenged for certain details of the case to be released because the attorneys filed a motion for a temporary order of protection.The motion was filed because of the high-profile nature of the case.

She was arrested in January 2017 and charged with kidnapping.

Investigators in Florida determined she had entered a Jacksonville hospital in a nurse's uniform on July 10, 1998 and kidnapped a child. The kidnapping then became a national story.

Kamiyah Mobley was determined to be the abducted child through DNA testing with Williams allegedy using the name Alexis Manigo for the child.

She has pleaded not guilty.

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.