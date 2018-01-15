Lowcountry woman accused of kidnapping, raising baby appears in court

A recently released court document sheds light on how Charleston Aviation Authority CEO Paul Campbell plans to fight his DUI charge.More >>
One person has died following an early morning house fire in Williamsburg County Tuesday.More >>
Three York County Sheriff's Office deputies and a York Police officer were shot during a search for a wanted man.More >>
Don't be surprised if you see a few snowflakes Wednesday.More >>
Sheriff Duane Lewis says an altercation outside a Ladson home left one person shot in the leg and two others injured Monday night.More >>
