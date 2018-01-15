Lowcountry woman accused of kidnapping, raising baby to appear in court

The Colleton County woman accused of kidnapping a baby and raising the child as her own is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

Gloria Williams was arrested last January and charged with kidnapping.

She has pleaded not guilty.

Investigators say she pretended to be a nurse at a hospital in Jacksonville, Florida and left with the child in 1998.

She is expected to appear in a Florida courtroom Tuesday morning at 9 a.m.

