CSU's Fleming honored by Big South

Charleston Southern’s Phlandrous Fleming Jr. has been named the Big South Conference Men’s Basketball Freshman of the Week for the second time this season, the league office announced Monday.

Fleming averaged 11 points, 3.5 rebounds and three assists in two games last week. The Athens, Ga., product poured in a game-high 17 points on 7-for-13 shooting to help CSU push first-place Radford to the wire on Tuesday. Fleming was held to five points Friday against Winthrop but contributed a season-high four assists.

Fleming was also named Big South Freshman of the Week on Dec. 18. He leads all Big South freshmen in rebounds and is second in scoring.

Campbell junior guard Chris Clemons was named the Big South Player of the Week. Clemons averaged 26.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.5 steals to lead Campbell to a pair of comeback wins. He hit a buzzer-beating three-pointer in Friday’s victory over High Point.

-per Big South Conference