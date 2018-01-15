'Rays' Cammarata earns All-Star Game MVP honors

South Carolina Stingrays forward Taylor Cammarata was named Most Valuable Player of the 2018 ECHL All-Star Classic after an outstanding performance with a combined five goals and two assists in the 3-on-3 tournament.



The Plymouth, Minn. native had two goals for the South Division during a 3-1 win over the Central Division All-Stars in the first-round.



Cammarata then took over and dominated in the final game, scoring three goals and two assists for the South, who fell short in a shootout to the Mountain Division, 6-5.



Coached by Stingrays’ head coach Ryan Warsofsky, Cammarata becomes the first South Carolina player to take home MVP honors since goaltender Ryan Zapolski in 2013.



The rookie forward has 19 points this season for the Rays on eight goals and 11 assists through 23 games.



The Stingrays hit the road for two games in Norfolk next weekend before returning home to take on the Orlando Solar Bears on Jan. 26 at 7:05 p.m.



-per South Carolina Stingrays

