BCSO searching for men suspected of stealing from Cane Bay construction site

Authorities are searching for two men wanted for stealing from a construction site in the Cane Bay area.

Deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office are searching for 26-year-old James Bruce Hearne II and 37-year-old Stanley Jason Scott.

"After investigating a case of theft from a construction site on December 12, 2017 in the Cane Bay area of Berkeley County, warrants were obtained for the two for trespassing and larceny of plywood from a construction site," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Scott is described as 5’11” and 185 pounds with a last known address on the 900 block of College Park Road.

Hearne is described as 6'5” and 195 pounds with a last known address on Buckskin Drive in Summerville.

If you have any information on the suspects whereabouts you are asked to call 843-719-4965 or CrimeStoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

