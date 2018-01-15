Sheriff: Two in custody after altercation leaves one shot at Ladson neighborhood

Sheriff Duane Lewis says an altercation outside a Ladson home left one person shot in the leg and two others injured Monday night.

It happened outside a home on Miami Street off of College Park Road.

According to Lewis, deputies have two people in custody.

"It's isolated to this one residence, one we are familiar with," Lewis said.

Officials with the Berkeley County Sheriff's office say deputies responded to the home in reference to an altercation and a report of a gunshot.

Residents reported seeing multiple ambulances at the scene earlier.

Police tape was seen around a home with a portion of the nearby street closed off.

