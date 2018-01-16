Quantcast

Former Berkeley County School District CFO expected in federal court Tuesday

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

The former chief financial officer of the Berkeley County School District will go before a judge Tuesday for a hearing in federal court. 

Brantley Thomas was indicted by a grand jury in December on 20 federal counts including fraud, embezzlement, and money laundering. The indictment states Thomas embezzled $800,000 of public school money for his own use. 

Thomas has pled guilty to the federal counts according to a plea agreement. 

“He’ll be facing federal penitentiary time," former South Carolina attorney general Charlie Condon said."Then you go through the same federal guideline scheme. I would think with this amount of money and abuse of trust, the guidelines would cause for a prison sentence." 

A judge set bond and put Thomas on house arrest in December. 

