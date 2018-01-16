Former Berkeley County School District CFO pleads guilty to federal embezzlement charges

The former chief financial officer of the Berkeley County School District pleaded guilty to federal embezzlement charges Tuesday morning.

Brantley Thomas was indicted by a grand jury in December on 20 federal counts including fraud, embezzlement, and money laundering. The indictment states Thomas embezzled $800,000 of public school money for his own use. He faces more than 100 years in prison.

“He’ll be facing federal penitentiary time," former South Carolina attorney general Charlie Condon said."Then you go through the same federal guideline scheme. I would think with this amount of money and abuse of trust, the guidelines would cause for a prison sentence."

A judge set bond and put Thomas on house arrest in December.

