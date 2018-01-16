FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Snow has officially arrived in NW Marion County as of 7 a.m.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY- light snow + falling temperatures = icy travel!



Light snow combined with falling temperatures and gusty winds will combine to create dangerous driving conditions. Any snow that melts will quickly re-freeze and create icy spots on the roads, similar to what happened 4 years ago in terms of the weather set up. I’m so glad that people are aware this time around and less people will be on the road for a disaster to set up. Make sure today that you get to your destination before it snows. You don’t want to be on the road when it is snowing as road conditions will quickly deteriorate.



A band of light snow is moving in across Marion County and temperatures are falling quickly. By 9 a.m., that light band will be in Lamar, Winston Fayette, Walker counties and perhaps into Tuscaloosa and Pickens counties. By noon, the light snow will be impacting the I-59 corridor. Bibb, Shelby, Talladega, St. Clair, Calhoun, Etowah, Cherokee counties will see the snow arriving a couple hours after that and Coosa, Clay, Chilton, Tallapoosa will see snow arriving after 4 p.m.

The snow looks light and most places will experience about a 3-6 hour window of it. Amounts will range from trace to a half of an inch generally but isolated amounts around 1”-2” can’t be ruled out.

Road impacts are likely and that’s why we are under a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY between now and 6 a.m. Wednesday.



Once the snow exits, the cold intensifies and winds continue to blow and create feels like temperatures by Wednesday morning ranging between -5 to 5 degrees.

Temperatures don’t look to rise above freezing until late morning hours on Thursday which could prolong any slick spots that form, especially in shady areas until that time frame.



