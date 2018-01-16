Wrecks, closures reported across ETX in wake of winter storm

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Roads across East Texas and Deep East Texas are icy due to snowfall overnight.

Freezing temperatures are expected to remain below freezing through mid-afternoon Wednesday. Police departments are urging drivers to stay home and off the roads.

The Texas Department of Transportation is reporting a massive wreck on U.S. Highway 59 near Burke that involved about 20 vehicles.

"Prepare for major delays in the area," said Rhonda Oaks, a TxDOT spokeswoman. "Roads are frozen in the area. Drive to condition if you must be on the roadways. Travel is discouraged."

SCHOOL AND OTHER CLOSURES

Many schools across the area closed due to road conditions.

See a list of sporting events that have been canceled or rescheduled here.

ROAD CONDITIONS

Here's a look at traffic conditions across the area:

US-59 near the Angelina River Bridge - Highway patrol working several wrecks. Roadway is temporarily shut down until wreck can be cleared. Road conditions have deteriorated with the falling temps and minor accidents are being reported in several areas in several counties, including Kurth Drive, US 59 North, US 69 South, FM 1194 in Hudson and the SL 287 flyover at US 59 South.

Several slick spots reported on SL 287 in Lufkin.

Both sides of the ramp in Lufkin to go from Highway 59 South to Loop 287 closed due to icy conditions.

Interstate 20 shut down in Smith County. State Highway 64 west of the Lake Tyler Bridge in Chapel Hill--18-wheeler blocking the roadway.

I-30 Corridor: Texarkana DPS reporting several wrecks on I-30, between Titus County and Texarkana. Icy conditions being reported.

Anderson County: Highway 287 shut down at Houston/Anderson county line due to an 18 wheeler wreck

TX-42 north of the Sabine River Bridge very icy. Motorists not able to make it up the hill. Gregg County Sheriff's Department urging motorists to avoid the area. I-20 westbound closed at mile marker 591 (FM 2087). 18-wheelers stuck in icy conditions. Exit off before mile marker 591 and reroute to mile marker 595 to avoid the trouble spot. Several slide-offs reported.

Titus County: Ice on bridges and patches of ice reported on SH 19, US 287, SH 94, FM 1280 and FM 356.

Emergency agencies are urging motorists to stay off the roads today. Conditions are extremely hazardous Tuesday morning and with temperature not getting about freezing today, road conditions will most likely not improve until much later.

This list will continue to update as new notices are issued.

Road conditions and traffic updates available on Facebook.com/txdot or Twitter/TxDOTTyler. For more information call (903) 510-9267. See TxDOT current highway conditions here.

CITY AND COUNTY SERVICES

Meals on Wheels Ministry, serving clients in Henderson, Gregg, Smith, Van Zandt, Upshur and Wood Counties is also closed due to unsafe road conditions.

GoBus will not run today in East Texas counties.

The Tyler Pounds Regional Airport is currently closed. Crews are treating runways with deicing agents, according to Jenny Wells with the City of Tyler.

Longview Transit is closed. Will start at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

Many City of Longview offices and services are closed. Emergency services including Police, Fire, and Public Works will continue to work.

Jacksonville city offices closed today.

Boys and Girls Club of Deep East Texas has canceled all activites for Tuesday.

SAFETY TIPS

Check out the Texas Department of Public Safety's Winter Guide for Safe Travel below.

