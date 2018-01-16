Investigators arrest suspect for armed robbery at W. Ashley gas station

Investigators have arrested a man accused of an armed robbery at a gas station in West Ashley.

The Charleston Police Department arrested 25-year-old Ronzel Bilah Olds and charged him with armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

He was locked up at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

His arrest stems from an incident Tuesday morning when a man armed with a gun entered the Sunoco at 1984 Sam Rittenberg Blvd. and demanded money from the cash register.

The suspect then fled the scene on foot.

Police are continuing the investigation.

