Police searching for suspect in Sam Rittenberg Blvd. armed robbery

Crews responded to the scene of an armed robbery early Tuesday morning.

Dispatch confirms a call came in for a reported armed robbery at the Sunoco on Sam Rittenberg Blvd. at 1:47 a.m.

The clerk told authorities that a man entered the store armed with a handgun and demanded all the money in the register, according to Charleston police spokesperson Charles Francis.

The armed robber reportedly left the scene with $50 in assorted bills.

Police are trying to identify the suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the on-duty Charleston Police Department Central Detective at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

