Man arrested in connection with deadly shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Authorities in South Carolina say a man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting.

The State of Columbia reported Sunday that 21-year-old Bobby Ray Robbins is accused of shooting 26-year-old Jerome Palmer. Police say Robbins shot Palmer during an argument.

Robbins was arrested moments after the shooting while running from the scene. Officers witnessed him tossing a handgun during his attempted escape.

Columbia police said in a news release Sunday that Robbins was charged with several offenses, including possession of a weapon during a violent crime and murder.

The newspaper did not report whether he has a lawyer.

Information from: The State, http://www.thestate.com

