Shelby Rogers falls in Australian Open 1st round

Lowcountry native Shelby Rogers fell in the first round of the Australian Open on Monday night to 28th seed Mirjana Lucic-Baroni 7-6, 5-7, 6-2.

Rogers had 5 aces during the match but it wasn't enough as Baroni had 38 winners to 21.

This was the 3rd time in 4 years Rogers qualified for the main draw at the first major of the season. She also lost in the 1st round in 2015 before making it to the 2nd round in 2017.